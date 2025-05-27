Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 121.38% to Rs 6.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.392.45 -43 6.112.76 121 OPM %27.34-92.24 -6.06-103.62 - PBDT0.58-1.77 LP 0.59-2.37 LP PBT0.55-5.18 LP 0.44-21.10 LP NP0.44-5.35 LP -22.38-21.27 -5

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

