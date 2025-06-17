DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Hindustan Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2025.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd crashed 7.75% to Rs 102.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1702 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd tumbled 7.25% to Rs 94.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88692 shares in the past one month. Dam Capital Advisors Ltd lost 5.77% to Rs 248.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Omaxe Ltd slipped 5.68% to Rs 100.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40410 shares in the past one month.