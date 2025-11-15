Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1363.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 241.95 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 1363.89% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 241.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.241.95207.800.912.105.648.944.787.475.270.36

