SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 50.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.016.190-381.53-48.88-61.77-50.72-63.60-50.72-63.60

