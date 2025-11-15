Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 14.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 9.23 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 14.46% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.237.1420.5925.631.621.610.47-0.050.950.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News