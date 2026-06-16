XPRO India Ltd, Concord Enviro Systems Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2026.

XPRO India Ltd, Concord Enviro Systems Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2026.

Rashi Peripherals Ltd spiked 15.18% to Rs 646.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12216 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd surged 14.37% to Rs 1381.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2248 shares in the past one month. Concord Enviro Systems Ltd soared 14.05% to Rs 305.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5470 shares in the past one month. Bharat Gears Ltd rose 13.70% to Rs 129.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3351 shares in the past one month.