Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RMC Switchgears rose 2.83% to Rs 560 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 27.77 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL).

The order covers the construction of a 132 kV GSS at Kaparda SEZ (Jodhpur), associated LILO works of the BilaraJhalamand line, and the 132 kV BhawadKirmarsariya line, including bays at both substations, along with supply, erection, civil works, testing, and commissioning on a supply-ETC basis, and is to be executed within 18 months.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story