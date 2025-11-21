RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears rose 2.83% to Rs 560 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 27.77 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL).The order covers the construction of a 132 kV GSS at Kaparda SEZ (Jodhpur), associated LILO works of the BilaraJhalamand line, and the 132 kV BhawadKirmarsariya line, including bays at both substations, along with supply, erection, civil works, testing, and commissioning on a supply-ETC basis, and is to be executed within 18 months.
RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.
The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
