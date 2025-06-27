Kaynes Tech gains after incorporating subsidiary, KSTPL to enter space sector

Kaynes Technology India rose 1.35% to Rs 5,848.35 after the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaynes Space Technology (KSTPL) to develop satellites of all classes.

The company aims to design, develop, and manufacture satellites of all classes and mission-specific payloads for diverse application such as communication, earth observation, defense, and scientific research. It will also create modular satellite platforms and indigenous launch vehicles for various orbits (LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond), focusing on cost-effective, reusable, and sustainable technologies.

The company also intends to establish complete infrastructure for launch operations, ground control systems, and satellite lifecycle management, including mission planning, integration, and in-orbit servicing. It will invest in R&D in areas like space propulsion, miniaturization, AI-based autonomy, and inter-satellite networks, while collaborating with academia, space agencies, and industry. Additionally, it will develop space-based applications like border surveillance and disaster monitoring, and continuously upgrade its technologies to stay at the forefront of space innovation.