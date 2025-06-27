Power Mech Projects gains on securing Rs 159-cr solar orders from BSPGCL

Power Mech Projects rose 1.65% to Rs 3,209.95 after the company secured Rs 159 crore solar power orders from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) under the PM-KUSUM C2 scheme for setting up grid-connected distributed solar plants in Bihar.The projects, awarded under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model, aim to solarize agricultural and mixed-load feeders across various substations in Bihar.
These projects will have a total installed capacity of 13.66 MW (AC) and will generate revenue through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bihar distribution companies NBPDCL and SBPDCL. The execution is set to be completed within 12 months.
The contracts cover three main locations: Rajoun, with a capacity of 4.221 MW valued at Rs 48.29 crore; Sakahara, with 4.285 MW worth Rs 49.02 crore; and Sambhuganj, the largest, with 5.155 MW valued at Rs 61.78 crore. Each project will receive a central government subsidy of Rs 1.05 crore per MW, plus an additional Rs 0.45 crore per MW from the Bihar government.
The scope of work includes the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance of the solar power plants, along with related transmission infrastructure.
Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.
The companys consolidated net profit advanced 53.8% to Rs 129.79 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,853.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app