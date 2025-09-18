Sensex spurts 330 pts; realty shares in demand

The key equity indices continued to trade with decent gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Realty stocks extended gains for five consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 329.99 points or 0.40% to 83,020.27. The Nifty 50 index added 96.15 points or 0.39% to 25,429.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.16%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,317 shares rose and 1,598 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 1,10,49,300 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (18 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.82 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (16 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (18 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of VMS TMT received bids for 14,89,51,500 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (18 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 12.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (17 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (19 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ivalue Infosolutions received bids for 11,51,500 shares as against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (18 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (18 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (22 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 0.91% to 927.45. The index has posted gains for five straight sessions, rising a total of 4.93%. Sobha (up 1.99%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.1%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.03%) and Anant Raj (up 0.83%), Lodha Developers (up 0.69%), Raymond (up 0.64%), Godrej Properties (up 0.5%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.3%) and DLF (up 0.19%). Stocks in Spotlight: Escorts Kubota added 2.76% after the company introduced PRO588i-G, a new combine harvester under the Kubota brand in Punjab and Haryana. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company shed 0.15%. The company has announced the appointment of Rohit Santhosh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bombay Realty of the company, designated as senior management personnel, with effect from 18 September 2025.

Natco Pharma added 1.08% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) classifying its pharma division facility in Kothur, Hyderabad, as voluntary action indicated (VAI). Global Markets: Asia market traded mixed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark rate as expected yesterday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell described the decision as a "risk management cut" rather than something more directed at shoring up a weak economy. The Fed also indicated two more rate cuts could be made by the years end, another in 2026, one more in 2027, and no cuts in 2028.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is kick-starting its two-day policy meeting, where it is expected by most economists to keep policy rates steady. According to reports, the Bank of Japan is likely to leave policy rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. However, a 25-basis point hike is possible in October, which would take the policy rate to 0.75%. Meanwhile, China's central bank left a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as authorities appear in no rush to ease monetary settings. Resilient exports and a sharp stock market rally have allowed policymakers to withhold fresh stimulus even with a broader economic slowdown, media reports stated.