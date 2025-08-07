Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 0.99% at 1636.8 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd rose 3.09%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 2.08% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 1.66%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 21.00% over last one year compared to the 1.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 0.87% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.09% to close at 24596.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.10% to close at 80623.26 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

