Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Nifty Media index ended up 0.99% at 1636.8 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd rose 3.09%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 2.08% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 1.66%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 21.00% over last one year compared to the 1.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 0.87% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.09% to close at 24596.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.10% to close at 80623.26 today.

