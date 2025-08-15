Oricon Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 33.02 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 9.71% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.0228.42-19.05-18.2311.30-6.549.82-7.776.335.77

