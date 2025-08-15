Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 48.47 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 9.42% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 48.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

