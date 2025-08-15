Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.32% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 99.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.2435.09-195.83-16.96-0.45-4.82-2.15-6.57-2.15-6.57

