Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 28.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 151.42 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 28.87% to Rs 29.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 151.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.151.42131.3836.7538.6749.8245.9539.1933.7329.3322.76

