Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 43.33% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 54.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.7259.0910.6210.644.484.813.003.001.362.40

