Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI could carry out jumbo rate cut of 50bps: SBI research report

RBI could carry out jumbo rate cut of 50bps: SBI research report

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could go for a jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points on Friday, said SBI research report. The sharp moderation in CPI inflation, hitting a 67-month low of 3.34% in Mar25 due to sharp correction in food inflation bodes well for lowering the average CPI headline forecast for FY26 below 4% now, the report stated. Nominal GDP growth is expected to be in the range of 9-9.5% for FY26 (Budget: 10%), signifying a Goldilocks period to slash the policy rates given the low growth and low inflation.

With multi-year low inflation in March and benign inflation expectations going forward, we expect rate cuts of 75 basis points in June and August (H1) and another 50 bps cut in H2 i.e. cumulative cuts of 125 bps going forward while 25 bps rate cut has already been initiated in Feb25 (that could put the terminal Rate at ~5.0%-5.25% by March 2026), said the report from the State Bank of Indias Economic Research Department. However, a jumbo cut of 50 bps, could be more effective than secular 25 bps tranches spread over the horizon, the report noted. RBI's rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on June 4 and announce the decision on June 6 (Friday). The central bank reduced the key interest rate (repo) by 25 bps each in February and April, bringing it to 6 per cent. The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, also decided to change the stance from neutral to accommodative in its April policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Techno Electric bags 30-year revenue-sharing deal for 10MW data centre from RailTel Corp

Rajesh Power rises on securing MGVCL contracts as L1 bidder

Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

Servotech Renewable spurts on securing 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project

Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; realty shares declined

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story