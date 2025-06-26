Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI extends market timings for call money till 7 pm effective July 1

RBI extends market timings for call money till 7 pm effective July 1

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had set up the Working Group under Chairperson of Radha Shyam Ratho to undertake a comprehensive review of trading and settlement timings of financial markets regulated by the central bank. The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimization of liquidity requirements. Its report was published on the RBIs website inviting comments from members of the public. Based on the recommendations of the committee as well as the feedback received, the RBI decided to change the market timings for call money to 7 pm with effect from July 1, 2025. Accordingly, the revised market hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The trading hours of market repo and Tri-Party Repo (TREP) shall be extended to 4:00 PM with effect from August 01, 2025, RBI said with the revised trading hours to be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Meanwhile, the trading hours for Government securities market, foreign exchange market and interest rate derivatives market remain unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government finances indicate improvement, interest payments decline

Nifty trades above 25,350 mark; metal shares rally for 5th day

Ask Automotive gains after board OKs for JV with T.D. Holding

KNR Constructions gains on bagging Rs 4,800-cr coal mining contract in Jharkhand

ACME Solar secures contract for setting up 275 MW energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story