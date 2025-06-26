RBI extends market timings for call money till 7 pm effective July 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had set up the Working Group under Chairperson of Radha Shyam Ratho to undertake a comprehensive review of trading and settlement timings of financial markets regulated by the central bank. The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimization of liquidity requirements. Its report was published on the RBIs website inviting comments from members of the public. Based on the recommendations of the committee as well as the feedback received, the RBI decided to change the market timings for call money to 7 pm with effect from July 1, 2025. Accordingly, the revised market hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The trading hours of market repo and Tri-Party Repo (TREP) shall be extended to 4:00 PM with effect from August 01, 2025, RBI said with the revised trading hours to be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Meanwhile, the trading hours for Government securities market, foreign exchange market and interest rate derivatives market remain unchanged.
