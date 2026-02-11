RBI issues draft amendment directions for Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated today that currently, instructions on customer appropriateness and suitability and other related matters in the context of insurance agency business have been issued to Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks) and Housing Finance Companies. Upon a review, it has been decided to issue comprehensive instructions on advertising, marketing and sales of financial products and services (including third-party products and services) to all banks and NBFCs, which shall include various aspects related thereto, such as activities of Direct Sales Agents (DSAs) / Direct Marketing Agents (DMAs), dark patterns, prevention of mis-selling, etc. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today issued the following draft Amendment Directions for public comments.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

