Crizac gains after Abakkus Asset Manager picks up stake

Crizac climbed 4.86% to close at Rs 322.40 after ace fund manager Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Asset Manager picked up a stake in the company on the day it listed on the bourses.

Data from the NSE shows Abakkus bought 36.73 lakh shares at Rs 298.33 apiece on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. The transaction was valued at Rs 109.57 crore.

Crizac made its stock market debut at Rs 280, listing at a 14.29% premium to the issue price of Rs 245. It eventually settled at Rs 307.45 on the BSE, up 25.49% from its IPO price.

The IPO was open from 2 to 4 July 2025 with a price band of Rs 233 to 245 per share. It was a pure offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore equity shares. Promoter Pinky Agarwal offloaded shares worth Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal sold shares worth Rs 137 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Crizac raised Rs 10 crore from anchor investors on 1 July 2025. The company allotted 4.08 lakh shares at Rs 245 each to 19 anchor investors. Founded in 2011, Crizac is a B2B education platform offering international student recruitment solutions to universities in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It works with over 10,000 registered agents and has processed more than 7.11 lakh applications from students across 75 countries, partnering with 173 global institutions. It operates in countries like Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya. It had 368 employees and 12 consultants as of 31 March 2025.