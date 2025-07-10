Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India signs 15-year GSPA extension with GAIL India

Oil India signs 15-year GSPA extension with GAIL India

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India informed that it has signed an agreement with Gail India to extend their existing gas sale and purchase agreement (GSPA) for another 15 years.

Shares of Gail India rose 0.12% to Rs 185.26 on the BSE.

The renewed pact, effective from 1 July 2025, will involve the supply of up to 900,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of natural gas from Oil Indias gas fields in Rajasthan, it added.

This agreement underscores the commitment of both Maharatna CPSEs to the production, transportation, and distribution of gas sourced from domestic fields. It reflects their collaborative approach to strengthening energy security and enhancing accessibility.

The procured gas will be supplied to the state-run power utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL), for electricity generation.

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

Shares of Oil India rose 0.25% to Rs 446.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crizac IPO jumps on debut

Market eyes soft start; Nvidia rally offsets tariff jitters globally

Enviro Infra Engineers JV wins project of Rs 395 cr

Emcure Pharma gains after Sanand facility gets zero observations from USFDA

BLUECLOUDS to spearhead Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story