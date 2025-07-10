Oil India signs 15-year GSPA extension with GAIL India

Oil India informed that it has signed an agreement with Gail India to extend their existing gas sale and purchase agreement (GSPA) for another 15 years.
Shares of Gail India rose 0.12% to Rs 185.26 on the BSE.
The renewed pact, effective from 1 July 2025, will involve the supply of up to 900,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of natural gas from Oil Indias gas fields in Rajasthan, it added.
This agreement underscores the commitment of both Maharatna CPSEs to the production, transportation, and distribution of gas sourced from domestic fields. It reflects their collaborative approach to strengthening energy security and enhancing accessibility.
The procured gas will be supplied to the state-run power utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL), for electricity generation.
Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.
GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.
Shares of Oil India rose 0.25% to Rs 446.40 on the BSE.
