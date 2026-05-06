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RBI issues foreign exchange management (Authorised Persons) regulations

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Foreign Exchange Department, has notified new regulations named the Foreign Exchange Management (Authorised Persons) Regulations, 2026. These regulations came into force on April 30, 2026. Under these regulations, no person or entity is allowed to act as the authorised person in foreign exchange without obtaining approval from the RBI.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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