RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of government securities worth ₹32,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on behalf of the Government of India, will hold an auction for four dated Government Securities worth a total of ₹32,000 crore on Friday, October 31, 2025. The auction is a re-issuance of existing securities and includes a Sovereign Green Bond. The securities to be auctioned are (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore, (ii) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, (iii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore and (iv) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore. The auction will use the multiple price method via the RBI's e-Kuber system, allowing for both competitive and non-competitive bids.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News