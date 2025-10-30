Capri Global Capital reports robust Q2 performance

Capri Global Capital reported 143.34% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 236 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 96.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 49.28% YoY to Rs1,123.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys net profit climbed 34.93%, while revenue rose 11.82%.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 144.86% YoY to Rs 314.09 crore, as against Rs 128.27 crore in the same quarter last year.

Interest income increased 43.83% to Rs 885.41 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 615.57 crore in Q2 FY25, while fee and commission income stood at Rs 106.09 crore, up 55.28% YoY.

Total expenses rose 32.83% YoY to Rs 588.45 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 443 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 309.54 crore (up 32.01% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 166.97 crore (up 36.03% YoY) during the period under review. Net Interest Income (NII) grew 57% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 480 crore, supported by strong expansion in the retail loan book and a continued rise in yields and spreads. Blended yields and spreads on net advances stood at 16.5% and 6.9%, respectivelyboth up by 50 bps YoYreflecting the companys pricing power and increasing share of high-yielding portfolio segments.

The sharp increase in profitability was driven by expanding margins, operating leverage benefits, and consistent growth across all key business segments. The company delivered strong improvement in return metrics, with annualised RoAE at 14.4% and RoAA at 4.0%, compared to 9.8% and 2.3%, respectively, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. According to an exchange filing, Capri Global Capital (CGCL) sustained its robust growth trajectory in Q2 FY26, with consolidated AUM rising 40% YoY and 9% QoQ to reach Rs 27,040 crore. The growth was broad-based, led by a 58% YoY increase in Gold Loans and a 37% rise in Housing Loans. Co-lending AUM reached Rs 5,677 crore, up 61% YoY, and accounted for 21% of total consolidated AUM, up from 18.9% in Q1 FY26, reflecting CGCLs efficient capital utilization.

Disbursements grew 64% YoY to Rs 8,952 crore, while growth remained granular and well-diversified, with the customer base surpassing 5.9 lakh. The branch network expanded to 1,224 locations in Q2 FY26, with a net addition of 86 branches during the quarter, while the employee base increased marginally to 12,197. Operational efficiency continued to strengthen, with the cost-to-income ratio improving to 49% for the quarter, compared to 64% in Q2 FY25. Supported by margin expansion and improved cost efficiency, pre-provision operating profit surged 137% YoY and 11% QoQ to Rs 345 crore in Q2 FY26. Rajesh Sharma Promoter & Managing Director, said, We continue to see significant growth momentum across all our product segments, and our diversified, secured lending model positions us well to tap the large market opportunity delivering sustainable and profitable growth. Our focus on technology investments and customer-first approach will continue to enable us to scale efficiently. With margin expansion driven by high-yield products, steady growth in fee-based income, cost efficiency driven by scale and strong capital position, we are on track to deliver Rs 50,000 cores in AUM, RoAE of 16-18% and RoAA of 4.0% - 4.5% by FY28, creating sustained value for all stakeholders.