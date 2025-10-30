Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 46.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares

Sagility Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 October 2025.

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 46.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.410.15. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sagility Ltd recorded volume of 4867.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 352.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.55.24. Volumes stood at 601.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 600.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.86% to Rs.259.76. Volumes stood at 140.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd recorded volume of 268.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.12% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 187.07 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 19.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.84% to Rs.367.85. Volumes stood at 4.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

