Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 2.75 lakh crore on 13 February

RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 2.75 lakh crore on 13 February

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As announced vide the Press Release 2024-2025/1933 dated January 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India will be conducting daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions on all working days in Mumbai with reversal taking place on the next working day, until further notice. Based on assessment of the liquidity conditions, it is decided that the notified amount for the daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction to be conducted on February 13, 2025, Thursday, between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM will be ₹2,75,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese stocks extend upmove, benchmark index hits six week high

Z-Tech (India) consolidated net profit rises 442.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 1400.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story