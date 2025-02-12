RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 2.75 lakh crore on 13 February

As announced vide the Press Release 2024-2025/1933 dated January 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India will be conducting daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions on all working days in Mumbai with reversal taking place on the next working day, until further notice. Based on assessment of the liquidity conditions, it is decided that the notified amount for the daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction to be conducted on February 13, 2025, Thursday, between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM will be ₹2,75,000 crore.

