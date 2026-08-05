RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.25, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% drop in NIFTY and a 2.82% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.25, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 4.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27860.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 386.95, up 1.15% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 48.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% drop in NIFTY and a 2.82% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.