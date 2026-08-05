Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1383, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1383, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has risen around 12.2% in last one month.