Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 5.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9662 shares
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 July 2025.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 5.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9662 shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.349.65. Volumes stood at 5711 shares in the last session.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 91655 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4230 shares. The stock slipped 1.89% to Rs.1,256.05. Volumes stood at 7968 shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28755 shares. The stock increased 7.05% to Rs.1,328.90. Volumes stood at 7466 shares in the last session.
Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9547 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1479 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.5,963.95. Volumes stood at 1240 shares in the last session.
Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 36144 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7986 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.836.85. Volumes stood at 5684 shares in the last session.
