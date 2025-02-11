Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 101.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 101.44% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.4549.97 103 OPM %5.085.58 -PBDT5.503.10 77 PBT5.292.87 84 NP4.192.08 101

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

