Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 101.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 101.44% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.101.4549.975.085.585.503.105.292.874.192.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News