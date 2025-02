Dhani Loans & Services standalone net profit rises 23.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 60.49 crore

Net profit of Dhani Loans & Services rose 23.31% to Rs 40.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 60.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.4961.57108.9451.0270.1940.6366.7831.6040.7333.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News