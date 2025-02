Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 45.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 283.84 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 45.64% to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 283.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 218.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.283.84218.5413.8528.0635.2958.4928.2852.1321.1538.91

