RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.129.93 62 OPM %42.7461.93 -PBDT-1.262.46 PL PBT-1.841.05 PL NP-3.590.09 PL

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

