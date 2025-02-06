Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 114.63 points or 1.57% at 7171.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.16%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.85%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 2.73%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.75%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.96%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.14%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.67%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.12 or 0.12% at 50447.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 128.24 points or 0.85% at 14897.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.55 points or 0.45% at 23588.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 384.44 points or 0.49% at 77886.84.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1994 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

