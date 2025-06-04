Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 80.74 points or 1.06% at 7547.14 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.46%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.88%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.65%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.62%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.16%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.93%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.46%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.44%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.18%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 284.54 or 0.54% at 52847.98.