Welspun Enterprises receives PCOD for NAHI project in Bihar

Welspun Aunta-Simaria Project, a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises, has received the Provisional Certificate for Commercial Operation (PCOD) dated 03 June 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) w.e.f. 15 May 2025.

The PCOD pertains to the project involving Four/Six-laning of Aunta-Simaria (Ganga Bridge with approach road) section of NH 31 from Km 197.900 to 206.050 (Design Chainage) and (Existing Chainage Km 204.741 to Km 209.945 of NH-31), a total Design Length of 8.150 Km, in the State of Bihar, awarded on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis.

