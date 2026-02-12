REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 351.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.13% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 21.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 351.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25851.6. The Sensex is at 83790.38, down 0.53%.REC Ltd has lost around 4.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28276.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.02 lakh shares in last one month.