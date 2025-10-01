Uno Minda Ltd up for third consecutive session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1313, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.8% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.44% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1313, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. Uno Minda Ltd has gained around 0.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26542.35, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1313.6, up 0.82% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 25.8% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.44% slide in the Nifty Auto index.