Shriram Finance Ltd soars 4.36%, up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26022.1, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 647.55, up 4.34% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is down 5.71% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% fall in NIFTY and a 10.31% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.