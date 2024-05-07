Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington announces divestment of fintech payments business in Turkey

Redington announces divestment of fintech payments business in Turkey

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Step-down subsidiary Arena to sell its 100% stake in Paynet

Redington announced that its step down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Turkey (Arena), a company listed in Istanbul, Turkey, that a definitive agreement has been executed on 06 May 2024 between Arena and Iyzi Payment and Electronic Money Services Inc, Turkey ( Iyzico), for the sale of 100% of the equity / ownership interest held by Arena in its fintech payments business, Paynet eme Hizmetler A. (Paynet), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arena.

Consequently, Paynet will cease to be a subsidiary of Arena. This divestment is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, as applicable, including approvals from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Competition Authority, and also subject to mutual fulfilment of the conditions as per the Agreement

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Design Arena appoints Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks rise

Va Tech Wabag consortium bags order in Tunisia

Welspun Corp appoints Nitin Agarwal as CEO - Steel Business

Lupin, Godrej Consumer, Wipro to be watched

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Stocks poised for lower start

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story