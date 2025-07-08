Refex Inds bags order worth Rs 250-cr from GENCO

Refex Industries said that it has received an order worth Rs 250 crore from state-owned power generation company (GENCO) for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation & maintenance (O&M) of fly ash systems.The scope of order includes O&M of the existing ash handling system & spares management, and the daily utilization/lifting of fly ash, pond ash, and hydrobin ash.
The contract is valid for a period of three years, up to 31st March 2028.
Refex Industries, headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in sustainability driven solutions in India. With over 22 years of expertise, the company has built a diverse portfolio encompassing ash & coal handling, eco-friendly refrigerant gases, green mobility initiatives, and wind energy solutions.
The company reported 39.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.92 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 34.27 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 83.4% YoY to Rs 627.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The counter advanced 1.06% to end at Rs 444.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app