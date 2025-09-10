Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.52% to Rs 246.57 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources declined 1.20% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 246.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 194.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.246.57194.889.9212.2816.0015.5012.0612.299.079.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News