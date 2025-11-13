Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.210.1785.7170.590.230.170.230.170.230.17

