Pfizer standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.37% to Rs 537.99 crore

Net profit of Pfizer declined 1.83% to Rs 127.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 537.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 539.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.537.99539.9727.1428.25187.24185.54172.44167.99127.60129.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News