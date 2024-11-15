Reliance Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 227.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 7344.46 crore

Net profit of Reliance Capital reported to Rs 227.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 262.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 7344.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6392.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7344.466392.215.71-3.93422.79-229.47392.60-256.40227.82-262.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News