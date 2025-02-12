Zen Technologies signs MoU with TXT Group at Aero India 2025

Zen Technologies has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TXT e-Tech and PACE, TXT Group, globally renowned leaders specializing in aerospace and defense technology. The signing ceremony took place during Aero India 2025 held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

This partnership will help enhance Zen's capabilities in pilot training and simulation solutions, expanding its presence in the aviation sector while ensuring cost-effective, high-quality solutions tailored for modern military aviation needs. As an IP-driven company focused on indigenous innovation, Zen continues to strengthen its position as a self-reliant leader in defense technology.

The MoU between Zen Technologies and TXT Group focuses on the development of advanced pilot training solutions, ranging from Part Task Trainers to Full Flight and Full Mission Simulators. TXT e-Tech, a leader in software development for fixed and rotary-wing pilot training, will bring its extensive experience to address the growing demand for flight simulation training among armed forces, complementing Zen's R&D expertise in cutting-edge simulation systems.

Zen's capabilities in display projection, digital imagery, electronic, mechanical and system integrator competencies will be combined with TXT e-tech and PACE's aerospace competencies in development, integration and certification of software solutions for aircraft simulation devices.

Zen's in-house capabilities, augmented with those from TXT e-Tech and PACE, will ensure costeffectiveness and agility, which will definitely translate into a significant price advantage for designing and developing the aviation training simulators.

