Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 13.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 13.28% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 49.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.4914.5149.4958.08-28.34-11.78-24.05-10.593.615.3015.0821.573.254.7413.6218.963.203.6911.9713.32

