Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 82.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.37% to Rs 476.58 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 82.72% to Rs 93.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.37% to Rs 476.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.70% to Rs 229.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.29% to Rs 1597.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 876.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

