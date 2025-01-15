Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 12.36 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 24.31% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.3614.94 -17 OPM %-23.54-5.69 -PBDT3.595.65 -36 PBT3.225.07 -36 NP2.743.62 -24
