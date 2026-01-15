Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 9.85% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.3612.36 0 OPM %-19.17-23.54 -PBDT4.173.59 16 PBT3.823.22 19 NP3.012.74 10

